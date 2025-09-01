iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWF opened at $445.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

