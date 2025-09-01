Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,173,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,665,000 after buying an additional 380,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after buying an additional 1,686,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,275,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Floor & Decor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,366,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,429,000 after buying an additional 575,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its position in Floor & Decor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 1,568,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,241,000 after buying an additional 279,087 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $81.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

