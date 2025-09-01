Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 7,970 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Price Performance

LRN opened at $163.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $171.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

