Alamar Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $75.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,306,131. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

