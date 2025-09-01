Carronade Capital Management LP Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,023,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Diversified Healthcare Trust comprises about 0.3% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carronade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 125,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.81 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $382.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.74 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

