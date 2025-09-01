Royal Bank of Canada Has $358.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 152.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $358,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $205.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

