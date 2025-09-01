scPharmaceuticals, Inc. $SCPH Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of scPharmaceuticals worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 110,947 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Maxim Group cut scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright cut scPharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

SCPH opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,647.86% and a negative net margin of 183.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

