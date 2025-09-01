Zircuit Price Tops $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Zircuit token can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zircuit has a total market cap of $57.32 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zircuit has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109,151.33 or 1.00636679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,722.50 or 0.98897511 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.09 or 0.00369801 BTC.

Zircuit Token Profile

Zircuit’s launch date was November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. Zircuit’s official website is www.zircuit.com. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2.

Buying and Selling Zircuit

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,194,923,458 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.02556965 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,342,618.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

