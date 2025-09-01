BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 109,709 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.14% of Ameren worth $38,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 586.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

