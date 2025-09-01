BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,299 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.23% of PTC worth $42,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in PTC by 1,648.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in PTC by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in PTC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PTC by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $213.50 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.