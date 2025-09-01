BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 122,726 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,726 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $39,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

