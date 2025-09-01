Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Insider Purchases A$45,091.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Travis Dillon purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of A$45,091.00.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.