ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.61 ($0.04). Approximately 7,966,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,040,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.34 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 11.8%
The firm has a market cap of £10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.65.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
