SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) Insider Acquires A$42,000.00 in Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Miles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00.

The firm has a market cap of $251.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 292.0%. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. SHAPE Australia’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

