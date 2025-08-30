Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 308 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $85,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $318.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $228.52 and a one year high of $318.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

