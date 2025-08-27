S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $551.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.24 and its 200 day moving average is $514.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.