Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $12.00. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 933 shares traded.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.5958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,966.0%. This is a boost from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

