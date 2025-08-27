Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

