Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
