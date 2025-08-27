Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $417.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.37.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

