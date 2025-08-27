Prudential Financial Inc Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.