Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,293,468.75 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Walmart Stock Down 0.0%
NYSE WMT opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
