Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 482,750 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 178,351 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $11,248,597.57.

BROS stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.76.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

