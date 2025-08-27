ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Holdings Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 639,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,130 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $65,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.