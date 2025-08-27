Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $65.78 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. $U

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587,582 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.81% of Unity Software worth $65,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,578,000 after purchasing an additional 642,627 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,734,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 416,214 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,560.89. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 10,819 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $425,403.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 630,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,801,050.68. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,842 shares of company stock valued at $23,103,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

