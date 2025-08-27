Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $72.79 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $72,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 8.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,827,083.80. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

