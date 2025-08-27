Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $71.99 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of TopBuild worth $71,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% during the first quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in TopBuild by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,610. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $425.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $445.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.04.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

