Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 32,202 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $76,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.