Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 8.70% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $68,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,336.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

