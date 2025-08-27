The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Receives $230.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.7333.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $202.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.21. Allstate has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $214.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.