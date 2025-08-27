Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 211,008 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,008 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.64% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $75,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,517,000 after acquiring an additional 984,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,742,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 120,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,950,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,158,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1566 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

