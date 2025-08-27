Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $67,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,828,000 after acquiring an additional 847,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,279,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

