Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $69.81 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 144.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 791,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,748 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $69,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Shake Shack by 503.5% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 86,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,038,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 229.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 367,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

