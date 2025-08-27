Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 119,159 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,159 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $74,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.