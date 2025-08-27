Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $74.15 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $74,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,286.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,186.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $376,227.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,588.55. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.