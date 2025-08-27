Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.44. Approximately 9,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 3,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.