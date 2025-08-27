Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 183,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,373,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.17.

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

