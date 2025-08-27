T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after buying an additional 673,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 270,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 304,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 833,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

