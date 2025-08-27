The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170.20 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.29), with a volume of 430690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.29).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £813.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 2.84 EPS for the quarter. The Global Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 845.39% and a return on equity of 77.62%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

The Global Smaller Companies Trust seeks to provide investors with exposure to the long-term growth potential within the thousands of smaller sized companies listed on global stock-markets. We focus investment efforts on high quality, well managed, financially robust and profitable companies. In addition to a good track record, we want our holdings to be moving with the times and making the necessary investment in their businesses to take account of the changing world in which we live.

Our team-based investment approach allows broad coverage and in-depth analysis of the companies in which we invest.

