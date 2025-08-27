RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Trading Down 14.8% – Here’s Why

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 919,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 274,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.57.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

