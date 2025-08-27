BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03). 1,300,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 737,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

BSF Enterprise Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.10.

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (0.64) EPS for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 2,542.63%.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

