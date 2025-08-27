Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 1,860,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,627,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.85.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

