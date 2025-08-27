MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NYSE FNF opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

