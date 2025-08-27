MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 44,166 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,838,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

