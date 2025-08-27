PKS Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC

PKS Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 144,533.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

FDEC stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.