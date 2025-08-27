First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL Shares Acquired by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,485,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.