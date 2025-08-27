FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. FORA Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Oklo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKLO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKLO. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Oklo Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.