iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,723,000 after buying an additional 819,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IJR stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

