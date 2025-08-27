Delta Investment Management LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.3%

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL stock opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $321.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

