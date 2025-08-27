DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $16.25 to $18.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.33. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 75.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 945,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

