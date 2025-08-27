Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Inventiva Stock Down 1.5%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:IVA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

IVA stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

